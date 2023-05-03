Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,134,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

