US Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.