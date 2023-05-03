US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

