US Asset Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,166 shares of company stock worth $4,310,874. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

