US Asset Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

