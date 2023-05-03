USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

USAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.