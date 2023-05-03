UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UWM by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UWM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UWM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

