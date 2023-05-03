UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UWM Stock Performance
Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $541.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.
UWM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
