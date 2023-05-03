VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.14

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.14 and traded as high as $23.52. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 20,637 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

