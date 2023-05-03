Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,248. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.