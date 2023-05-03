Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. 27,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.