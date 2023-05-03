Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VOT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. 27,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.