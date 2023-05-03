Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.23. 9,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

