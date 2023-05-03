Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.27. 842,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,106. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.