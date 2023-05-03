Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

