Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

