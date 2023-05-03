Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

