Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 19.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,868. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

