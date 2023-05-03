Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 479,376,850 shares.

Vela Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 40.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.