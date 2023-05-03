Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4677 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

