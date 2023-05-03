Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.36 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $57.31 million and $10.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.