Verasity Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

