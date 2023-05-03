Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $14.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.68. 497,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,275. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $206.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.98.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

