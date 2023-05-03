Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $22.75 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $22.75 or 0.00080208 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $48.90 million and $1,680.09 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

