Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

