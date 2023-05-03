Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $76,192.80 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,873,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 311,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 59.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 351,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 130,487 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
