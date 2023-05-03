Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -224.00, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,907,785 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,117. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

