Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $346.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.