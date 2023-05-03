Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.48. The stock had a trading volume of 279,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,066. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,429,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

