Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

VRTX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

