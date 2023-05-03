Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.74

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
