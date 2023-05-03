Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 451,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,286,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

