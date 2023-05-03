Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average PT from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

