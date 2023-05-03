Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $405.82

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.82 ($5.07) and traded as high as GBX 439.60 ($5.49). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 433.40 ($5.41), with a volume of 335,952 shares.

FAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,684.21%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

