Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.05 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.05 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00011475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.32547559 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,855,370.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

