Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.05 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.05 million and $3.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00011475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,530.69 or 0.99978100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.32547559 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,855,370.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

