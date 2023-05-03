Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,546 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 7.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.79% of Waste Connections worth $269,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

