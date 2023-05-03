WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Tops $0.0022 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $82,137.43 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars.

