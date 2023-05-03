Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.0 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

