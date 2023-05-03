Weil Company Inc. Has $17.50 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 8.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

PSA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.13. The stock had a trading volume of 434,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.82. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.16.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

