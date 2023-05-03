Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $220.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $187.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $249.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.39.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

