Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,265 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,033,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

WFC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 4,303,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,345,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

