Wells Fargo & Company Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $320.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN traded up $12.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.82. The stock had a trading volume of 233,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,426. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4,818.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $299.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $2,344,469. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penumbra by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

