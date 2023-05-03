William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 219,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
