William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Kemper Stock Down 4.3 %

KMPR stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 219,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.