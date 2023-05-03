William Blair Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $268,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,440,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 88,913 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 682,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 129,436 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

