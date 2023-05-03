William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,965,660. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

