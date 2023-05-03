William Lawrence Phelan Sells 5,200 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $19,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 185,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lawrence Phelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 1,628 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $6,088.72.

On Tuesday, April 11th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 1,632 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $5,401.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,396 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $14,399.04.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 3,398,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,034. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $605.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

