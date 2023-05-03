Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 582,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Winc Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Winc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc Company Profile

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

