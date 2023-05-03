Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $257.94 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

