Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Approximately 19,245,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

