Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0-628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.70 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 995,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.