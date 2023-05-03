Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE WK opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

